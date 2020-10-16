Media City Credit Union Offers Relief to Members and New Members During Pandemic

At a time when members are strapped for cash and stressed about the future, Media City Credit Union is offering some relief in the form of auto loans to help its members and non-members. This not-for-profit, financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, is actively promoting relief from payments and interest rates through two programs:

Members only: Refi your ride – and no payments for 90 days*.

Refinance your current auto loan for a new, low rate and you won’t need to make payments until 2021.

Payments do not begin until January 2021

Members will need to have direct deposit or a minimum of $1000 in monthly deposits for the last 90 days to their Media City CU account

Offer expires October 31, 2020

Apply online here to explore your new, low rate.

*Qualifications based on an assessment of individual creditworthiness and our underwriting standards. Certain restrictions apply. Media City Credit Union is an equal opportunity lender.

Not a member, not a problem. Join Media City Credit Union and get a new vehicle loan rate as low as 1.95% APR** and no payments for 90 days.

**APR=Annual Percentage Rate. Qualifications based on an assessment of individual creditworthiness and our underwriting standards. Certain restrictions apply. Media City Credit Union is an equal opportunity lender. Now through October 31, 2020.

Contact us today to become a member: (818) 238-2950 | memberservices@mediacitycu.org

If you’ve never been a member at a credit union, or even if you have, now is a great time to get an auto loan while becoming a member. And don’t just take our word for it. “Getting a car loan through a credit union can come with a variety of benefits depending on the individual credit union’s practices. As a member, you may find lower interest rates, smaller loan minimums, and maybe even a lender more willing to work with you even if your credit has taken some hits.” writes Jennifer Brozic, a freelance financial services writer for Credit Karma.