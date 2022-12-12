Media City Credit Union Partners with the Burbank Animal Shelter for Holiday Drive

Media City Credit Union in Burbank, a financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, aims to offer comprehensive financial education to its existing and prospective members. While Media City Credit Union always focuses on the credit union spirit of “People Helping People,” Media City also plans on being in the spirit of “People Helping Pets” this holiday season. Media City is partnering with the Burbank Animal Shelter to conduct a holiday drive and collect donations for local shelter animals.

The Burbank Animal Shelter has been helping animals and educating the public about humane treatment of pets since the 1950’s. This holiday season and beyond, Media City Credit Union will be collecting donations from the public to help meet the needs of the Burbank Animal Shelter and make a difference in the lives of the shelter animals. The shelter is always in need of items like food, toys, beds, and other pet supplies.

This year, shelters are at full capacity and experiencing an influx of animals. In addition, this year’s kitten season was especially long, meaning more cats were taken in by shelters in response. Animal shelters like Burbank Animal Shelter are especially in need of donations at this time to help account for the amount of animals that they are taking care of. This is also a great time to adopt a pet from your local shelter if you are prepared to add a furry friend to your family.

Those who are interested in donating to the shelter can drop off donations at the Media City Credit Union branch, or by directly donating via the Burbank Animal Shelter’s website and/or Amazon wishlist. Please connect with Media City Credit Union if you have any questions or to learn more.



About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.

The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.