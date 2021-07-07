Media City Credit Union Releases My Virtual StrongBox

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, now offers My Virtual StrongBox—a free digital vault that securely stores electronic records of important documents.

My Virtual StrongBox allows Media City CU to better serve the needs of its members by protecting the personal information of those who wish to digitally collect, organize, and conveniently access important documents, such as wills, photos, birth certificates, passports, titles & deeds, financial records, and beyond.

Additionally, Media City CU members can be prepared in the event of a disaster thanks to My Virtual StrongBox. Members can gain peace of mind by backing up their irreplaceable documents in case of damage, loss, or destruction of critical physical documents.

My Virtual StrongBox also allows members to exchange personal information and documents without compromising privacy and security. Members who elect to use this complimentary feature have the option to share their document vault with trusted contacts, including the credit union, an accountant, or a family member.

As a Media City CU member, access to My Virtual StrongBox is easy and comes at no cost. Simply log in to Media City CU’s online banking service, hover your cursor over the “My Documents” tab, click “Go to Virtual StrongBox” at the bottom of the digital vault section, and start uploading your documents today. For more information about My Virtual StrongBox, please contact us at (818) 238-2950.