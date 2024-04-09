Media City CU Offers 0% APR* Balance Transfer Card to Members

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, is offering a 0% APR Introductory Balance Transfer to new card holders and a 0% APR Promotional Balance Transfer to existing members. Now, members can pay down their high interest balances by opening an account with Media City CU.

If you’ve racked up debt on a high-interest credit card or loan, transferring the balance to a card with a lower interest rate might be the answer. Balance transfer cards allow you to:

Get a new card to pay the old one Consolidating to simplify payments Transfer other types of debt Take advantage of transfer rates expiring Enjoy new purchases

Media City CU members who apply for a balance transfer card can enjoy these benefits:

No annual or over-the-limit fees

No balance transfer fees

25-day grace period

0% intro/promo APR* for 6 months on balance transfers

Convenience of paying at retailers with a tap, a swipe or a chip

*Apply for a 6-month 0% APR (Annual Percentage Rate) balance transfer today! After that, the APR will be non-variable 8.95%-20.95%, based on your creditworthiness. Offered to members only for a limited time. For more information about Balance Transfers, please visit our website at https://mediacitycu.org/balancetransfers/.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.



The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.