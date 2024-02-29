Media City CU Offers 100% Secure Digital Document Vault, My Virtual StrongBox, to Members

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative dedicated to its Member-Owners, continues to proudly offer My Virtual StrongBox—a free digital vault that securely stores electronic records of important documents.

My Virtual StrongBox enhances the Media City CU member experience by safeguarding personal information, allowing individuals to easily collect, organize, and access vital documents such as wills, photos, birth certificates, passports, titles & deeds, financial records, and beyond.

In addition to providing secure document storage, My Virtual StrongBox helps Media City CU members prepare for unforeseen circumstances by offering a secure backup for irreplaceable documents. This ensures that critical documents remain safe in the event of damage, loss, or destruction of physical copies.

The platform also facilitates the exchange of personal information and documents without compromising privacy and security. Members who elect to use this complimentary feature have the option to share their document vault with trusted contacts, including the credit union, an accountant, or a family member. Documents shared will be easily accessible in the “Documents” tab of the digital vault. It is simple and secure to use the Virtual StrongBox platform and always protects confidential data in the cloud.

As a Media City CU member, access to My Virtual StrongBox is complimentary, with 50MB of free storage included. Additional storage is available for purchase at any point. To get started, simply log in to Media City CU’s online banking service, navigate to the “My Documents” tab, and click “Go to Virtual StrongBox” to begin uploading your documents today.

For more information about My Virtual StrongBox, please contact us at (818) 238-2950.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.



The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.