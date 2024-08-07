Media City CU Tips for Summer Savings

Media City Credit Union, a local financial cooperative who returns its earnings back to its Member-Owners, focuses on helping people and giving back to its community. With school out, good weather, and plenty of places to explore, Media City CU is focused on providing individuals with tips to make the most of their summer budget. We encourage members to enjoy summer festivities while still finding savings.

Seasonal spending habits are very important to keep track of, as there are certain times of the year that individuals tend to spend more money than they typically do. Along with the holiday season in fall and winter, summer spending often requires a large amount of one’s annual budget. While it is important to enjoy time off spent with family and friends, we aim to provide tips to help families and individuals save on their summer activities:

Host a summer cleaning garage sale. Who says spring cleaning has to be in the spring? Try a deep summer cleaning and you will find that you have plenty of items you’re willing to part with or sell. Before launching into back-to-school, host a yard sale or list bigger ticket items on digital resale sites in order to clear your clutter and earn some extra cash for summer spending. Pause memberships and take advantage of being on the go. While the rest of the year is often defined by routines, the summer season allows many people the opportunity to travel and break from routine to explore other places. One tip for saving is to pause your gym memberships and the like and take advantage of the great outdoors for exercise as weather permits. Monitor your utility usage. Although the weather in the summer can get hot, a great area to save is on utilities. Air conditioning, heating pools, and increasing energy usage are areas to monitor and save during the summer. Cut costs by decreasing your AC usage and opening windows, or relying on the sun to warm your pool for those sunny days. Research deals for vacations. Traveling and visiting loved ones is a great way to spend some time off in the summer. However, there are several ways to save when planning a vacation. Search discount sites for deals on flights, hotels, car rentals, and travel excursions. Sign up for rewards programs with hotels or airlines that you frequently travel with in order to earn rewards that you can apply to an upcoming trip. Don’t forget to look into travel and entertainment deals through Media City CU member perks. Sign up for a travel rewards credit card. Proper usage of a travel credit card can be a great way to save on expenses related to travel. There are several cards that offer cash back, travel rewards points, exclusive hotel deals, and more benefits that can be applied to your trips. Be sure to use credit cards responsibly and pay them off on time in order to reap the best rewards. Skip eating at restaurants and opt for cheaper alternatives. While it can be tempting to eat out at restaurants more often during the summer, refraining from unnecessary spending on food can really help keep you on track with your summer spending. Take advantage of discounts, sales and grocery stores to buy groceries for home or an upcoming trip as a way to save money. If you are in need of a change of scenery, embrace the great weather and pack an outdoor picnic to enjoy instead of going to a restaurant. Plan ahead. If you are able to plan summer activities ahead of time, there are several ways to save simply by booking vacations or activities in advance. Research deals for upcoming events like concerts, fairs, amusement parks, etc. and buy tickets early to secure the best price. You can find deals for members only through Recreation Connection on our website at: https://mediacitycu.org/benefits/. In addition, try to book travel months ahead of time in order to find the best deals. Simply staying on top of your budget and planning ahead can create the most savings for the season.

Enjoy all the fun in the sun that summer has to offer while finding simple ways to stay within your budget and save. After all, the holiday season is right around the corner! To learn more about Media City CU and other services offered at Media City CU, reach out to our team or visit our website at mediacitycu.org.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.

The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.