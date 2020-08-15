Medical Emergency Causes Driver and Car to Crash into House

Burbank Police received the call as a Car into stairs of a house in the 700 block of Clybourn Street and the occupant was unconscious. The dispatched included several BPD units some responding from several parts of town rolling Code-3 Lights and Sirens.

The Burbank Fire Department Paramedics were dispatched at the same time, once everyone got on scene they found a newer Mercedes hit the curb and proceeded up the front yard until it came to rest against the stairs to the house.

Paramedics and Fire Fighters removed the female occupant and she showed no signs of trauma but appeared to remain unconscious so they started treated and transported her to a local hospital to be checked out.

The car was towed away and the steps received minor damage.