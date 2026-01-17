Meet the Husband-and-Wife Duo Behind Salon Clique’s Hair Transformations

Maka and Jason Hice are the husband-and-wife team behind Burbank’s Salon Clique, a confidence-driven beauty destination where they are reshaping not just hair, but how people feel when they look in the mirror.

Maka Hice, Salon Clique

Born in Viña del Mar, Chile, Maka moved to the United States at 8 years old, and moved to Burbank during middle school where she has since planted deep roots in the city. While still enrolled in John Burroughs High school, enrolled in a Regional Occupational Program, allowing her to complete beauty school alongside her academic studies, and kickstarting what would become a 25-year career in hair.

Over the years, Maka worked in numerous salons across the region, including Echo Hair Studio and Salon Republic in Burbank. But it was her growing focus on hair health, scalp care, and extensions that ultimately set her apart. nine years ago, a single extension course shifted her trajectory, inspiring her to specialize deeply in the craft.

Since then, Maka has completed seven extension-method courses, including an advanced topper course for ore permanent wig installs, as well as multiple master-level courses in cutting, color, extensions, and business marketing. The result is a highly technical, personalized approach to hair transformations, one rooted in education as much as artistry. “I love educating myself and pushing myself to get to the next level,” said Hice. “That’s what kept my career so fresh and exciting for over 25 years.”

Extensions, for Maka, are about far more than length or volume. They are emotional transformations. Watching clients see themselves differently, often for the first time, has become the most rewarding part of her work. “There’s nothing like the feeling that you get when you have had thin hair all of your life, and suddenly you have thick beautiful hair,” added Hice.

Before and after hair extensions by Maka Hice.

That philosophy of transformation is at the core of Salon Clique, which opened during one of the most uncertain periods in recent history. In late 2019, Maka transitioned toward independence, and by mid-2020, amid pandemic shutdowns, she and a partner signed a lease on a former acting studio and transformed it into a salon. Salon Clique officially opened its doors in September 2020.

That sense of responsibility to the community became even more tangible when the building unexpectedly went up for sale. Although purchasing property had never been part of the plan, Maka and Jason made the leap, driven by their investment in the space and their commitment to the stylists who relied on it. “It was the hardest thing we’ve ever done together with plenty of tears along the way,” said Hice who after after months of paperwork, stress, and perseverance, officially became building owners with her husband in August of 2024.

Jason Hice’s role in the business extends well beyond logistics. In a major career shift, he recently trained and became certified in scalp micropigmentation (SMP), a non-surgical treatment designed to restore the appearance of hair density and fullness. Like extensions, SMP has a profound emotional impact on clients experiencing hair loss or thinning.

Jason Hice, Salon Clique

Bringing Jason into Salon Clique created a unique husband-and-wife beauty team, one that addresses hair confidence from multiple angles. While Maka specializes in extensions and hair health, Jason’s work focuses on restoring the look of hair at the scalp level. Together, they offer a comprehensive approach to transformation that few salons provide.

Working side by side has only strengthened their partnership. They support one another creatively and operationally, sharing a deep respect for the emotional weight that hair carries in people’s lives. “We fill in the blanks for each other,” said Hice. “And I love spending every minute of our days together.”

Helping clients feel confident is the common thread that connects everyone inside the Salon Clique. Today, the salon houses 11 stylists across four rooms, with specialties ranging from precision cuts to high-level color services. Beyond talent, the defining feature of the space is its supportive, collaborative energy.

Salon Clique is located at 2606 W. Burbank Blvd. To learn more visit their website here!