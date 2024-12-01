Melillo, Rogerson Nominated for Award

Voting ends December 11 for the Burroughs, Burbank scholar athlete recipients.

By
Jim Riggio
(Photo by © Austin Gebhardt)

Burroughs High senior Rocco Melillo IV had played some quarterback earlier in his high school career.

But when it came to his senior year, Melillo did what was best for his team, he played everywhere.


“I enjoyed being able to play a big role on both sides and in all aspects on offense and defense and special teams,” Melillo said. “On defense, I was like a linebacker/defense end. On offense I was a tight end/wide receiver, like all over.”


The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Melillo is also a star in the classroom. With a 3.9 grade-point average, Melillo was honored before the Burbank-Burroughs game earlier this month.


He and Burbank High’s Jack Rogerson were both nominated for the Great American Rivalry Series All America Team Scholar Athlete.
Both Melillo and Rogerson are available for selection until December 11.

(Photo by © Austin Gebhardt)


The athletes who are in the top 25 for most votes will get an additional $250 in scholarship money.


To vote for Melillo and or Rogerson, visit https://greatamericanrivalry.com/2024-scholar-athlete-all-america-team-voting/?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2aCjKmmT8Q2DEoC_xFWhrNykhDo2osLF_6OpOx4ocKVy4goZVeqzKknRs_aem_qeAubmA007rc2C2Ix1yGoA

