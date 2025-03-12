Member-Owners and the Annual Meeting at Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union is a trusted, local financial cooperative focused on returning earnings to its Member-Owners. The core principle of credit unions is People Helping People, a philosophy rooted in the very beginnings of credit unions, when individuals pooled their resources to provide safe and fair loans to one another. So, what does it mean to be a Member-Owner? Simply put, as a member, you’re also a part-owner of the credit union. This means you have a say in how it’s run and share in its success through tangible benefits.

How do members become owners?

Members purchase a share in the credit union by making a small deposit

Every member gets one vote, no matter the amount they have on deposit

Members have the opportunity to run for election to the credit union’s board of directors

What are the benefits of being a Member-Owner?

Members share in the credit union’s earnings, often receiving lower loan rates, higher savings rates, and fewer fees

Members have a voice in how the credit union is managed

Members play a role in funding loans and services that benefit others in their community

How are credit unions different from banks?

Banks are owned by shareholders, while credit unions are owned by their members

Bank board members are compensated, whereas credit union board members volunteer their time

Banks cater to the general public, while credit unions focus on serving local communities

One special perk of being a Member-Owner at Media City CU is the opportunity to attend our annual meeting. This year, the meeting will take place on March 26, 2025 at 5:00 pm at the branch. It’s a great opportunity to meet fellow members and the board of directors, as well as participate in shaping the financial direction of the credit union.

Joining is simple! You can become a member by meeting one of the following criteria:

You live or work in the City of Burbank

You’re a spouse, family member, or live in the same household as an existing member

You’re a member of the ChangeWorks! Foundation, with a one-time, tax-deductible $25 donation

Joining Media City CU connects you to a cooperative community where your voice matters and your financial well-being is at the heart of everything we do.

About Media City Credit Union

Media City Credit Union has served its members since 1936 when we were founded by

employees of Helms Bakeries. A credit union is like a bank, only better. Media City offers checking, savings, credit cards and loans, yet profits are returned back to members in the form of reduced fees, higher savings rates and lower loan rates. Media City CU is a financial cooperative, giving back to its member-owners.





The credit union provides fee-free access at 75,000 ATMs worldwide and provides online account access. If you live, work, worship, or attend school anywhere in Burbank, or if you have a relative who is already a member, you can become a member too. As soon as you join, your family members also become eligible. Media City CU partnered with the ChangeWorks Foundation and by making a minimum $25 donation to this wonderful cause (Media City matches the $25 donation), you also become eligible for membership. New members enjoy immediate access to all services, including loans.