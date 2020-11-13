Metro North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Project Draft EIR Virtual Public Hearings

Project will eliminate parking along Olive Ave. for a dedicated bus lane. The proposed project will run from North Hollywood to Pasadena. Make your voice heard.

Read the Environmental Impact Report HERE

Metro will be conducting two virtual Public Hearings for the proposed NoHo to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project. The project would construct a high-quality bus corridor to provide faster, reliable, and convenient bus service that rivals the speed, capacity, and comfort of a rail line. The project would connect the Metro Red / Orange lines in North Hollywood with the Gold Line in Pasadena. In Burbank the project would construct dedicated bus lanes along Olive Avenue and Glenoaks Boulevard through Burbank, and would construct stations in the Media District, Downtown Burbank, and near the Burbank/Glendale border. Metro has additional information at their project website: https://www.metro. net/projects/noho-pasadena- corridor/

Metro released a Draft Environmental Impact Report that is now available for public review and comment. To collect comments, Metro is hosting two virtual Public Hearings for the project:

Thursday, November 12, 6-8pm

Link: zoom.us/j/93362737314

Phone: 877.853.5247

Access code: 933 6273 7314#

Saturday, November 14, 11am-1pm

Link: zoom.us/j/93255094044

Phone: 877.853.5247

Access code: 932 5509 4044#

The DEIR comment period is from October 26, 2020 to December 10, 2020. All comments received will be considered for the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR), expected late Spring 2021.

The Burbank City Council will consider sending Metro a DEIR comment letter at their regular December 8, 2020 City Council meeting. The public will have the opportunity to provide input to the City Council on the City’s comment letter.

The North Hollywood to Pasadena BRT Project is funded by Measure M and Senate Bill 1, which provide $267 million in funding. The project has an anticipated opening date in 2024.