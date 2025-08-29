Metro to Begin Utility Exploration Construction for the BRT Project

Metro to Begin Pre-Construction Work in Burbank for North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit Project The North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project is moving forward, with Metro set to begin preliminary construction activities in Burbank starting the week of September 8, 2025. The project, part of Metro’s larger transit expansion plan, will connect North Hollywood, Eagle Rock, Burbank, Glendale, and Pasadena with a new zero-emission BRT service designed to improve access to jobs, schools, and community destinations across the region.

The early work in Burbank will focus on locating and identifying underground utilities—a process known as potholing—at several key intersections. Crews will be active for approximately one week in September, with the possibility of returning in early October for additional work.

Impacted Areas in Burbank

Olive Avenue : Lane reductions northbound and southbound between Kenwood Street and the Ventura Freeway (SR-134) overpass, and intermittent lane reductions between Lima Street and Alameda Avenue.

: Lane reductions northbound and southbound between Kenwood Street and the Ventura Freeway (SR-134) overpass, and intermittent lane reductions between Lima Street and Alameda Avenue. Hollywood Way : Right turn lane onto northbound Olive Avenue reduced, though right turns exiting Warner Bros. Studios will be maintained.

: Right turn lane onto northbound Olive Avenue reduced, though right turns exiting Warner Bros. Studios will be maintained. Alameda Avenue : Lane reductions westbound from Lincoln Street to Buena Vista Street, and eastbound from Frederic Street to Buena Vista Street.

: Lane reductions westbound from Lincoln Street to Buena Vista Street, and eastbound from Frederic Street to Buena Vista Street. Buena Vista Street: Intermittent lane reductions at Alameda Avenue, with a reduced right turn lane onto westbound Alameda Avenue.

Work Hours and What to Expect

Work will occur Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Only one lane will be closed at a time, and crews will reopen lanes at the end of each workday. Signs and flaggers will help direct traffic, cyclists, and pedestrians through the area, with access to sidewalks, crosswalks, and local businesses maintained.

Residents and businesses should expect noise and minimal vibration as potholing crews bore into the roadway or sidewalk to locate utilities. Temporary parking restrictions will be posted in the immediate work areas, and Metro bus stops in the construction zones may be temporarily relocated.

Looking Ahead

The North Hollywood to Pasadena BRT will provide faster, more reliable service along a heavily traveled corridor, easing congestion and promoting sustainable transportation. Metro emphasizes that construction schedules are subject to change, and updates will be provided throughout the process.

For detailed maps and the latest schedule updates, residents can visit bit.ly/BurbankPreconstruction or the project’s website at metro.net/nohopasbrt. Riders with questions about service changes can call 323.GoMetro.