Michael Albanese Named Permanent Police Chief

Michael Albanese, the current Interim Police Chief, was selected by City Manager Justin Hess to become the permanent Police Chief for the City of Burbank.

Chief Albanese was originally appointed as the Interim Chief in July 2021. During these six months, he has implemented several programs that include, promoting diversity within the department by way of recruitment and hiring practices, creating a succession plan, implemented new traffic strategies to combat speeding/racing vehicles, established the biennial survey in both Armenian and Spanish for the first time, and met individually with sworn and non-sworn staff and solicited input to develop ideas to improve communication and collaboration throughout the department. Additionally, Chief Albanese has met with community members to garner feedback as to how the police department can deliver the optimal in police services.

Chief Albanese is a tenured law enforcement professional who began working for the Burbank Police Department in 2010 as the Patrol Captain. In that assignment, Albanese provided managerial oversight of all the Department’s uniformed operations and the delivery of police services. In July of 2015, Albanese was appointed to the Department’s Deputy Chief position. As the Deputy Chief, Albanese was instrumental in developing and implementing the Department’s Mental Health Evaluation Team, acquisition of the Body Worn and In-Car Camera systems, the Department’s Strategic Plan, and other various and ongoing critical Departmental operations and community outreach programs.

Since working at the Burbank Police Department, Albanese has immersed himself into the Department and community, developing best practices in law enforcement and enhancing community engagement and relationships. Albanese can regularly be seen at many functions and outreach programs connecting with the community. Additionally, Albanese has been a member of the Burbank Family Service Agency’s Board of Directors for the past eight years and is currently the President of the Board of Directors.

“Chief Albanese has provided tremendous leadership for the Burbank Police Department and brings an unwavering commitment of safety, service, and dedication to our community. He’s a seasoned officer and a forward thinker, strategizing the future succession of the department’s leadership and determined to further diversify his team. He has proven to be the most

qualified to maintain the department’s gold standard practices and lead them into a successful future,” said City Manager Justin Hess.

“It’s a privilege to serve a dynamic and diverse City like Burbank. I am deeply grateful to the Burbank community for entrusting me with this appointment as the City’s Chief of Police,” said Chief Albanese. “I am proud of the men and women who work for our Police Department and serve our community every day. It’s our mission that the department continue to be a collaborative partner in the community, preserve the safety of our City, and lead the organization into a direction that is representative of Burbank’s needs.”

Chief Albanese will assume the role of Chief of Police effective immediately.

