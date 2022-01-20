Milano Café and Deli Adds Breakfast and Bistro Dinners

At Milano Cafe & Deli in Burbank (269 E. Palm Ave) its highly acclaimed Italian Cuisine is augmented with quality American offerings in a friendly and upbeat setting. Starting January 15 Milano will also be serving classic breakfasts from 8:00 – 11:00 AM and will also offer Discounted Early Bird Dinners from 3 PM to 4:45 PM.

In mid- February, Milano will begin offering table service Bistro Style dinners between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM with many dishes using house-made pasta. Parking in the adjacent city garage is free. Milano is also in the process of obtaining a wine and beer license.

Since MyBurbank’s article about Milano’s Grand Opening in mid-October, Milano has continued to garner solid 5 star reviews on both Yelp and Google for both its food and service. The reviews praise not only its authentic Italian Cuisine but also its bread, pastries, coffee, house-roasted meats, sandwiches, and dinners. Anchored by Milano’s elegant red sauce their eggplant parmesan and lasagna are to die for. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-friendly offerings are also available.

Mike, a retired technology executive, and Adelaide, a retired nurse, both bored with COVID, created Milano so that friends, family, and co-workers could come together over a great meal in a clean, safe and cheerful environment. Mike is 100% Italian whose family migrated from Bari and Naples. Adelaide, born in Brazil, spent most of her adult life as a nurse in Cannes, France.

At Milano, everyone can enjoy that same Italian comfort food that Mike grew up with or choose from among its other offerings. Whether taking out or dining comfortably in one of Milano’s charming indoor areas, Milano offers a wide selection of dining options. A semi-private dining room can be reserved for parties or meetings and there is abundant covered and protected outdoor seating in a garden-like setting. All options afford a pleasant dining experience.

Milano redefines what it means to dine together during the pandemic in a clean, comfortable, spacious, and safe environment. Groups and individuals can return frequently to try a variety of delicious offerings. Additionally, Milano has a marketplace filled with Italian and French imported specialty foods as well as essential household staples which are convenient for neighboring residences and businesses.

Starting about January 15th Milano will feature breakfast items including Ricotta Pancakes, French Toast, Crepes, Frittatas, eggs, avocado toast, Italian and breakfast sandwiches. In addition to breakfast and its current fast-casual dining. In about a month Milano will add Italian Bistro-style table service dinners and new menu items including house-made pasta.