Military Service Recognition Program Now Accepting Applications

The City of Burbank is proud to announce the Military Service Recognition Program (MSRP) is accepting applications now through October 10, 2025. This meaningful initiative provides the opportunity for Burbank’s active-duty service members to be honored and celebrated through personalized street pole banners. The program is open to those who meet the following criteria:

1. Active-duty military personnel from the United States Armed Forces; AND

2. Current Burbank resident OR immediate family member of a Burbank resident.

3. The honoree must have lived in Burbank at some point.

The MSRP is a meaningful tribute that allows the community to visibly show its appreciation for the bravery, dedication, and sacrifice of those serving our nation. The MSRP offers banners priced at $240 each, which includes one double-sided 21″ x 76″ vertical banner, production, installation, removal, and a two-year display. Banners will be located throughout Third Street between Olive Avenue and Burbank Boulevard, with installation locations at the discretion of the City.

Registration for the program is available online at www.burbankparks.com under the Veteran Programs tab. Mail-in and in-person registrations are also accepted at:

McCambridge Recreation Center

Attn: Military Service Recognition Program

1515 N Glenoaks Blvd

Burbank, CA 91504

The City of Burbank extends heartfelt gratitude to the brave men and women in uniform. We are honored to accept applications for this cherished program, bringing pride and inspiration to the entire community.

For more information, please visit BurbankCA.gov/MSRP, call the McCambridge Recreation Center at (818) 238-5378, or email McCambridgePark@BurbankCA.gov.