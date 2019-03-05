Miller And McKinley Elementary Schools Celebrate Read In Day

Joaquin Miller Elementary School and William McKinley Elementary School are just two of the Burbank Unified elementary school that celebrated Dr. Seuss’s Birthday and Read Across America Day with Read In Day on Friday, March 1.

Miller Elementary was visited by 45 guest readers in the classrooms including Board of Education Vice President Armond Aghakhanian, Director of Elementary Education Dr. Peter Knapik, Director of Wellness Johanna Chase, Assistant to the Superintendent Kimberley Clark, Principal at Muir Middle School Dr. Greg Miller, Kenny Maler from the Burbank Police Department, Cadet Joseph Rangel from the Burbank Fire Department, Burbank Youth Services Librarian Cathleen Bowley, former NASA Rocket Scientist Kevin DeBruin, former Miller PTA President Wendi Harvel, Miller Booster Club President Liga Zervena, Saundra Montijo from the Burbank Arts For All Foundation and three retired Miller teachers: Mike Hammell, Darla Marquis and John Ossiff.

Several Miller parents also volunteered their time to read to the students.

“The Miller Read In and Pajama Day is one of our staff and students’ favorite day,” commented Miller Principal Judy Hession. “We get to read for fun and the best part, we get to do this in our pajamas!”

Hession also thanked Azuree Natice, Miller library coordinator, for organizing the annual event.

“I had asked our readers to make sure that they talk about the importance of reading and how they use this skill each day,” added Hession. “I have seen how important it is to make sure that our students are able to read and to understand what they are reading before they move onto the middle school. We hope that students can see how reading is connected to everything that the will be doing in the future.”

More than 28 community members joined Read In Day at McKinley Elementary, such as Police Chief Scott LaChasse, Assistant Fire Chief Danny Alvarez and Burbank City employees and officials including Vice Mayor Sharon Springer. Board of Education members Charlene Tabet and Clerk Steven Frintner were joined by district staff, local business members and former McKinley Principal Ms. Holliday.

“The event was a fun and rewarding experience for our students to have the community members come read to them,” commented McKinley Principal Liz Costella and Community Liason Janeth Moreno.

“The students were really excited about having a visitor read to their classroom and being able to share what they have been learning this year.”

“Not only did the students enjoy the experience but all of the McKinley staff and guest readers had a wonderful time too.”

“Guest readers commented on the great conversations and interactions they had with the students.”

“They enjoyed not only getting to read to the students but getting to know more about what the students have learned this year and our McKinley Community”

“Our Community Read-In is one of our favorite annual events and we look forward to it each year.”