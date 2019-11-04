Miller Multicultural Family Festival Celebrates Diversity

Joaquin Miller Elementary School celebrated its annual Miller Multicultural Family Festival on Friday evening, October 25. The event was organized and supported by the Miller Elementary PTA.

The school community of students, family, caregivers, staff and teachers turned out for an evening of engaging entertainment and activities.

Performance groups included Nataya Leelaa Kru Asa Wat Thai, Motherland Drummers, Immortals Lion Dance, Xipe Totec Aztec dancers and Master Sharron’s EB Bollywood Performing Arts Academy for Boys & Girls.

“A few of the performance groups included Miller students, parents and staff and some groups invited the audience to participate which was fun and exciting!” explained PTA President Katharine Moser.

“In addition to diverse performances, the festival included a multicultural potluck dinner, a video showcasing many of the languages spoken at Miller and vendors representing Armenia and Mexico,” she added.

“The evening was rounded out by fun activities that included creating cultural paper dolls and a passport coloring book. The Miller PTA is proud to have put together this fun family event that celebrates diversity and promotes inclusion.”

“At Miller, we are proud of the diversity of our staff, students and families,” commented Principal Judy Hession. “It is something that we recognize, celebrate and honor with enthusiasm.”

“Our Multicultural Family Festival was a wonderful way to share and highlight the many cultures that make up our school and community,” Hession also said. “Thank you to our PTA and the many volunteers who donated their time to make this event a success!”