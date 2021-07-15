Milt & Edie’s Voted Best Tailor & Dry Cleaner in Burbank

Article by Michael B. Shader, Owner of Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners & Tailoring Center.

Milt & Edie’s Drycleaners & Tailoring Center continues to be one of the most successful retail cleaning and laundry businesses in the United States, perhaps in the world. Why? Because Milt & Edie’s cares.



As the only eco-friendly, 365/24/7 dry cleaners with 4-hour turnaround for dry cleaning, laundry and tailoring, Milt & Edie’s offers unprecedented service and results for consumers, corporations, studios, designers and more.

Known for excellent customer service, exceptional attention to detail and the knowledge that there is nothing more important than customer satisfaction, Milt & Edie’s motto is to maintain a higher standard in all they do. To accomplish this, they employ expert cleaning technicians, pressers, and tailors, state-of-the art equipment, innovative and green technologies, 365/24/7 availability, plus pick-up and delivery services providing unparalleled convenience. For anyone needing tailoring services, Milt & Edie’s is THE place to go as tailors are available 24/7/365 to provide expert alterations!



Located in the heart of Burbank’s Media District, Milt & Edie’s with its bold magenta awnings has become an icon in the community. During the recent pandemic, Milt & Edie’s chose to keep the doors open, serve the community and keep as many employees working as possible. The shop decided to put the overnight shift on hiatus for a brief time, but all services continued and were available day and night. To accommodate many of their studio clients’ overnight needs, as soon as vaccines became readily available, Milt & Edie’s held several successful Covid-19 Vaccination events. This was to reestablish their 24-hour services and to help gain community immunity and ensure the safety of their employees and their customers.



If you have not been to Milt & Edie’s, here is what you can expect. Plenty of free parking, and when you walk in, you will be immediately greeted by the aroma of freshly popped popcorn (available all day and night) and a smiling maître d’ who will direct you to a service counter. With every employee on call there is immediate service, which helps eliminate waiting in line. For the moments spent at Milt & Edie’s, customers can enjoy music videos, free candy, and complimentary refreshments, including a wide assortment of beverages, cookies, snacks, and even hot dogs on Friday and Saturday afternoons.



Milt & Edie’s is now run by the founder’s son-in-law and daughter, Michael, and Beth Shader. Michael states, “We will continue to provide the experience and expertise customers, and entertainment industry studio clients expect when it comes to the care of their clothes, costumes and other textiles. They expect excellence and that’s what we’re all about.”