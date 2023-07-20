Miori Gold Gallery Voted Best Jewelry Store in Burbank

Voted myBurbank’s best jewelry store 2023, Miori Gold Gallery is a brand new jewelry store that offers a wide selection of fine jewelry to fit every budget, occasion and taste. A new charming store environment that welcomes any client looking for unique jewelry. The founder, Artin Boghosian, is a jewelry professional with over 10 years experience in gems and jewelry. Unlike many family owned jewelry businesses, Artin is the first one in his family pursuing a career in jewelry making, “I’ve established a business for my next generations,” Artin adds.

Photo courtesy of Miori Gold Gallery

Ten years ago he started by working for a local jewelry store in his country and he continued this occupation upon moving to the US in 2016. He started his online business in 2017 with a different name and he’s developed it since then. During the last few years he had big educational achievements! Artin is a professional Gemologist graduated from Gemological Institute of America in Carlsbad, CA.

In July 2022, he also got his Rough Diamond Appraiser certificate from HRD Antwerp institute in Belgium. Beside being a jeweler, Artin is a musician and a photographer. He has a bachelor of classical music and photography diploma. As he says “Being a musician and photographer allows more creativity and artistry within my jewelry business.”

After graduating from GIA he started working as a private jeweler by appointment only which he still continues. However, Artin always dreamed about having a minimal style jewelry shop. Eventually, in November 2022 MIORI was born. “Unlike many other old fashion local jewelry stores, this is a new way of doing business, we have much more to offer, and much better quality equaling the best brands out there” he says.

Some of the services offered by Miori Gold Gallery are:

-Everyday jewelry

-Kids’ jewelry

-Custom jewelry

-Custom engagement rings and bridal jewelry