Miss Burbank Desirée Mitchell, to Compete at 2025 Miss California USA Pageant this Summer

In the heart of Burbank, where creativity meets ambition, one woman is making waves across multiple industries—acting, music, filmmaking, and now, pageantry. Meet Desirée Mitchell, Miss Burbank USA 2025, a visionary artist and storyteller whose journey is as inspiring as it is dynamic. From her Miami roots to her rise in Hollywood, she embodies the resilience, talent, and drive that define the entertainment industry.

Born and raised in Miami, Florida, she set her sights on Los Angeles at just 18, determined to take her entertainment career to the next level. “Burbank became a natural fit for me because it’s the media capital of the world—it’s where so much of the industry happens,” she shares. With a passion for music, acting, and filmmaking, she found herself at home in a city that breathes creativity.

Miss Burbank USA 2025, Desiree Mitchell. Photo by Traytorian MaGee.

Her love for storytelling has been the foundation of her artistic career. “Music was my first love, acting let me bring characters to life, and filmmaking gave me the power to tell my own stories,” explains Mitchell. “Beyoncé was the first to inspire me, showing me that hard work pays off. Halle Berry, being the first black woman to win the “Best Actress” Academy Award, showed me what was possible. Later in my career, Courtney Kemp’s work on Power pushed me to write my first TV project, Loyalty, which became the most popular series on Tubi. Seeing her success as a Black woman in television gave me the confidence to bring my own vision to life.”

Mitchell’s breakout project, Loyalty, a crime drama mini-series on Tubi, became the platform’s most-watched series, and solidified her love for filmmaking. Now, she’s gearing up for her next major endeavor, Blue Blooded, a feature film she wrote and is producing. “It’s one of the most ambitious projects I’ve worked on… and I can’t wait to share more soon.”

While entertainment has been her lifelong pursuit, she recently added another title to her growing list of accomplishments: Miss Burbank USA. Desirée will be representing Burbank in the upcoming Miss California USA pageant happening this summer. The pageant is the stepping stone to Miss USA and then to Miss Universe. “I’ve always been drawn to spaces that allow me to inspire and connect with people on a deeper level. Competing for Miss California USA is another way for me to use my voice, not just as an artist, but as a leader,” says Desirée. “Pageantry is about impact, representation, and showing that women can be multi-dimensional. I wanted to step into this space to highlight the power of perseverance, self-belief, and creating your own opportunities.”

Desirée Mitchell is honored to being representing Burbank this summer and has been overwhelmed by the communities support and encouragement in her endeavor. On February 28th, Mitchell met with Burbank Mayor Nikki Perez for her official sashing at City Hall, surrounded by her closest friends and family. “I have so much admiration for her. She’s not only the youngest mayor in Burbank’s history but also the first to serve while pregnant,” said Mitchell. “That’s so inspiring because it shows that women can lead, break barriers, and embrace every part of their journey at the same time. Seeing her make history while balancing leadership and motherhood is a reminder that there are no limits to what women can achieve. It was an honor to be welcomed by her and feel the support of the city in such a special way.”

Mayor Nikki Perez pinning a City of Burbank pin onto the sash. Photo by Traytorian MaGee.

With the Miss California USA contest now just a few months away, Mitchell is rigorously preparing for the pageant. She’s been working with a coach, maintaining her fitness routine at Phitosophy, one of her favorite Burbank businesses, and focusing on mental resilience, self-care, and confidence.

As Miss Burbank USA 2025, Mitchell aims to use her platform to uplift and mentor young women and creatives. “Representation matters, and I hope to be an example that hard work, resilience, and self-belief can open doors in any industry,” she adds. She’s particularly passionate about working with local organizations that support young women and creatives, and hopes to provide mentorship and resources to the community. “Burbank is a city built on dreams, and I want to encourage the next generation to go after theirs fearlessly.”

Todays’s pageantry has come a long way and goes much further than beauty—it’s about leadership, advocacy, and empowerment. “Women in pageantry are entrepreneurs, activists, and change-makers, using their titles to create real impact,” says Mitchell. “The modern pageant world empowers women by giving them the tools to strengthen their public speaking, build their personal brands, and step into roles of influence in any industry they choose.”

As she looks to the future, her goals are clear: to continue making a mark in entertainment and to use her title to inspire the next generation. “Believe in yourself, even when no one else sees the vision yet” said Mitchell when asked to give advice to aspiring artists, filmmakers and pageant contestants. “The people who succeed are the ones who refuse to give up. Create your own opportunities, stay consistent, and never let rejection stop you. Anything is possible if you decide it is.”

Follow Desiree Mitchell on Instagram HERE and keep an eye out for upcoming fundraisers to help her support her on her journey to win the title of Miss California USA! You can also contribute to her GoFundMe HERE page that will directly go towards pageant expenses like wardrobe, training, and travel.