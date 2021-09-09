Missing Hiker Found Dead Above Stough Park Thursday Morning

On Wednesday night, Burbank police began a search for a missing woman in the hills above Stough Park after her vehicle was located nearby.

Police searched the area for hours, using both a helicopter and ‘pinging’ her phone to try and get the location of the missing hiker. The search was finally canceled after midnight and after the helicopter departed, they even tried to call the phone to see if they could hear it ring when it was quiet.

According to police in a press release issued today, while the search ended because of the terrain and darkness, officers had narrowed the area down to a steep valley between two ridges where the hiker could possibly be located. Several officers spent hours on foot trying to locate the hiker before the search was called off.

On Thursday morning, officers once again went back to the area to continue their search. This time, they used their drone and were able to locate the woman. Officers hiked to where she was but unfortunately was declared dead at the scene. The search then became a recovery and worked to bring the woman back down.

In the release, Sgt. Emil Brimway of the Burbank Police Department said, “Burbank Police Detectives responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation. Investigators from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office are also responding to the scene. At this time, this incident appears to be accidental in nature. This death investigation is ongoing.”

Police have not released the identity of the woman pending positive identification by the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office and next of kin notification.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division, at (818) 238-3210.