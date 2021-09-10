Mistakes Are Costly for Burbank Football

Burbank High football coach Adam Colman is too young for gray hair.

But if his team continues to lose games in the manner the Bulldogs lost Friday night, Colman might start seeing a different color when he looks in the mirror.

Burbank (1-3) appeared to have done enough defensively to stop Brentwood School. But that wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs fell 26-16 on the road.

“They made big plays. We moved the ball really well and didn’t finish drives. Finishing was the whole story,” Burbank coach Adam Colman said. “We spotted them 14 points on the pick six and the trick play. We talked about it, with the backup quarterback in there may be a trick play early. If you spot them 14 points, you are playing catch up all game.”

Brentwood (2-2) suited up just 24 players and was playing without its starting quarterback, Boone Lourd, who has a broken finger on his throwing hand. Of the 24 players, just nine were either seniors or juniors.

“The sophomores they scrapped and they fight. They are tough kids and they like the game,” Brentwood coach Jake Ford said. ” We had to put some trick plays in, we had to run a lot of quarterback keeps, a lot of quarterback counters because the guy is not much of a thrower. We had to be creative.”

Brentwood got on the board less than two minutes into the contest when MJ Coleman intercepted Burbank quarterback Dylan Robinson and ran back 60 yards untouched.

Burbank had no trouble stopping the run against Brentwood. Photo courtesy Doug Brown



The Eagles went up 14-0 with 2:08 left in the first quarter when running back Luke Rotenberg took a hand off from quarterback Jack Bugbee and threw it to Sam Herzog for a 33-yard touchdown.

Brentwood went up 20-0 with 9:39 left in the first half when Bugbee hooked up with Coleman on a 7-yard touchdown pass.

Burbank got on the board at the 6:08 mark of the second quarter when Jonathan Powell found on a hole on the right side of the field and scored on a 4-yard run.

The Bulldogs appeared to be getting the momentum back as Nick Franco sacked Bugbee in the end zone, resulting in a safety with 4:40 left in the first half.

Although Burbank held Brentwood to just 23 yards on the ground, the host Eagles had done enough damage.

Brentwood received a pair of second-half field goals from Nate Broidy. His 37-yard kick with 9:08 left in the third quarter pushed the advantage to 23-9. He added a 23-yard field goal with 10:12 left to play to push the lead to 26-9.

Jagg Richer’s late touchdown was not enough for Burbank.



Burbank’s passing game started to look good late in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, that was too late. Robinson hooked up with Jagg Richer on a 18-yard touchdown with 3:03 to play.

Burbank running back Rony Preza had 16 carries for 124 yards.

The Bulldogs will host St. Genevieve on their campus next Friday at 7 p.m.