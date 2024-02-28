Mix and Mingle With Burbank Noon Rotary at New Burbank Hotel on March 5

Embark on an exclusive adventure with the Burbank Noon Rotary on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Cambria Hotel Burbank Airport, and be among the first to step inside Burbank’s latest hospitality jewel before its grand debut. This special evening, organized by the Rotary Club, extends an open invitation to the entire community for a sneak peek into sophisticated surroundings, promising an unparalleled blend of networking and neighborly warmth.

Located not far from the Burbank Airport, the Cambria Hotel offers a modern and stylish backdrop for this social gathering. As the Rotary Club continues its tradition of fostering community spirit and goodwill, this mixer stands out as a chance for locals to engage with the club’s members, learn about their ongoing projects, and explore ways to contribute to their charitable efforts.

The Cambria Hotel Burbank Airport has a charming courtyard patio where the mixer will be held. Photo courtesy of Sunny Singer.

“The Burbank Noon Rotary has always been about bringing people together to serve our community,” said Darrin Borders, Burbank Noon Rotary President. “Join us for a night of fellowship and fun, where community service meets the joy of exploring one of Burbank’s newest gems. You don’t have to be a member to attend, just be willing to engage in fellowship and fun.”

The mixer springs to life at 5:00 PM with an array of light bites and cash bar. In the absence of a rigid schedule, the evening is open to forge connections, inspired by a mutual commitment to community enhancement. Adding a playful twist, the hotel’s outdoor patio will feature beloved games like Jenga, cornhole, and Connect Four, promising entertainment and laughter.

This event welcomes all—invite your friends or colleagues to experience the Rotary Club’s signature warmth and hospitality. Whether you’re keen on networking, engaging in community projects, or just curious to discover Burbank’s latest hotel, this mixer promises a delightful evening. And for a touch of festivity, don green attire to kick off an early St. Patrick’s Day celebration!

The Cambria Hotel Burbank Airport is located at 3501 N. San Fernando / corner at Hollywood Way — Enter on Tulare. Parking is free for restaurant and bar patrons. Don’t miss this chance to witness the unveiling of Burbank’s newest landmark and to celebrate the spirit of community with the Burbank Noon Rotary.