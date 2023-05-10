Mobile Skate Park Pop-up at Fire and Police Service Day

On Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., located in the Police and Fire Headquarters parking lot on 311 East Orange Grove Ave in Burbank, the Parks and Recreation Department(Department), in coordination with Fire and Police Service Day, will host a Mobile Skate Park pop-up event. Families are invited to bring their skateboard, helmet, and pads to take part in the inaugural Mobile Skate Park pop-up. Skaters are encouraged to test out the quarter pipes, launch ramps, grind rails, and more during this free community event.

As part of the Department’s Park and Play Program, the Mobile Skate Park pop-up will make its debut before going on tour this summer. The Park and Play program works to bridge the gap in community access by bringing comprehensive programs, services, and recreational activities to underserved neighborhoods. The Department is committed to ensuring that all people have equal access to programs and services to advance the community’s overall health and quality of life. While the City of Burbank has a healthy inventory of parks, recreation amenities, and programs, the Department recognizes the unmet need for access to recreational programming for many families and youth within the City.