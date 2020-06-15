Monterey High School Class Of 2020 Celebrates With Virtual Graduation

Fifty-five students graduated from Monterey High School on Friday, June 12, with a virtual graduation ceremony that featured photos and short videos of the graduating class and remarks from special guests.
Several students recorded 10-second personal statements wearing cap and gown. Others opted to have their graduation photo included as an alternative.
The graduates of Monterey’s continuation program have faced challenges along the way to receiving their high school diploma.
“You overcame the things that came in your way,” commented Monterey Principal David Guyer. “You pulled through.”
“Congratulations to the Monterey Continuation High School Class of 2020,” said Congressman Adam Schiff, who recorded a special message for graduates. “It’s an honor to be speaking with you today.”
“I know this is not how you envisioned your graduation,” Schiff continued. “But then, none of you is a stranger to adversity. Each of you persevered to get here today.”
“You believed in yourselves and so did your family, your friends, your community, your teachers and your fellow classmates,” Schiff added, as he encouraged graduates to “know your power.”
The graduation video can be viewed online here.
More information about Burbank Unified School District’s Monterey High School can be found on their website located here.
Congratulations to the Monterey High School Class of 2020:
Kimberly Alcaraz
Jessie Alvarenga
Elijah Alvarez-Metzinger
Chantal Azri
Jonah Beres
Dixie Brunelle
Mario Cordero
Trinity Coreas
Alyssa Dawson Zaldivar
Anthony DeJesus
Rodrigo DeSouza
Hailey Dougherty
Tristen Duque
Obed Estrada
Melanie Estiban
Ethion Flores-Diaz
Samari Fuentealba Pineda
Jennee Gonzalez
Andress Haddad
Niamh Heatherington
Emma Hopkins
Crystal Hopper
Vianney Ibarra
Karla Jovel-Posada
Alex Kanakaryan
James Kassenborg
Arthur Keshishyan
Mace Koenig
Ethan Lucas
Samantha Lujan
Haile Macias
Olivia Manjarrez
Andrew Masferrer
Jasmine Matori
Pearl McArdle
Dominique McRae
Christopher Moreno
Melissa Morlet
Amina Obozova
Michelle Ortiz
Briana Ramirez
Manuel Ramirez
Gavino Reyes
Andres Rocha
Gonzalo Salazar
Me’Lady Sampson
Nikola Saric
Keily Simokovic
Tyler Smith
William Stern
Bella Tokareva
Eduardo Valeria
Jadrien Vassaux
Emerie Weiss
Liana Youredijian