Morrison Burbank Serves Up Gastropub Favorites

The Morrison Burbank has built on the popular following of its Atwater Village location, bringing gastropub staples of burgers, beers and indulgent bar food to Magnolia Park.

Opening in September on Magnolia Boulevard just west of Hollywood Way, Morrison Burbank offers a menu of hand made burgers, sandwiches, fish and chips, rib eye steak, bbq, decadent appetizers and fresh salads, along with a nice selection of beer, cocktails and whisky. The restaurant’s menu lists beer-pairing suggestions for the burgers, sandwiches and steak.

Although Los Angeles County is currently under severe restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic, the Morrison Burbank has a strong variety of food and drink available for pickup and delivery. The restaurant also has outside tables when health orders permit dining again.

We tried it out for take away recently, and enjoyed our meal, although the food had cooled off a bit because it was packaged in those trendy brown cardboard containers that don’t keep food warm.

Our favorites in the order were the Classic Burger and the Mac & Cheese. The Classic had a nice char flavor and hit all the right notes.The Mac & Cheese, made with a touch of Tapatio (the best mass market hot sauce) and some bits of roasted jalapeño, was terrific and not overly spicy.

The Mixed Green Salad with a homemade balsamic dressing was also fresh and delicious.

The 3 Sliders were pretty good, but a little too much on the sweet and spicy flavoring for our palate. Perhaps if it had been accompanied by a beer the flavors would have melded better for us.

The Shroomer Burger was good as well, with a nice meaty portobello flavor. The breaded fries were also tasty.

We noticed the Morrison Burbank also offers a Brunch Menu, along with an all-day Happy Hour Menu, in addition to its Bottled Drinks, Whisky, Drinks, Dessert, Dog and Kids Menus.

We look forward to trying out more items from the Morrison Burbank’s menus in the coming months, and to dining at the restaurant once the pandemic wanes.

Restaurant Info: Morrison Burbank is located at 3821 W. Magnolia Boulevard, Burbank, CA 91505. (818) 843-0227. Morrison Burbank is open Monday through Sunday 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.



Morrison Burbank receives: On The Marquee



