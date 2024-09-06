“Moses: A Schtick in Time” Musical to Benefit Burbank Temple Emanu El

Burbank Temple Emanu El is set to host the world premiere of songs from Moses: A Schtick in Time, a new musical with music and lyrics by Burbank resident and composer Rhonda Kess, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. The one-night-only performance will serve as a fundraiser for the temple.

Directed by acclaimed theater veteran Mark Schneider (Hamilton), the musical takes place in Boyle Heights, a historic Los Angeles neighborhood known for its vibrant, multi-ethnic heritage. The play follows the community as it faces the threat of a highway project that endangers the historic Breed Street Shul, a cornerstone of Jewish life in the area. Just as the situation seems hopeless, none other than Moses makes an extraordinary earthly return to help set things right.

Boyle Heights, once considered Los Angeles’ “Lower East Side,” was home to a diverse population of Jewish, Latino, Japanese, Russian, Armenian, African-American, and other immigrant groups. By the early 20th century, the neighborhood had developed into a cultural mosaic, with small businesses, houses of worship, and organizations that reflected this diversity.

At that time, xenophobic and racist policies in Los Angeles restricted where people of color and immigrants could live and work. Boyle Heights thrived as an inclusive enclave with the motto “We Welcome All.”

Kess’s musical taps into this rich history, blending humor, drama, and song to explore the resilience of the Boyle Heights community. Through the lens of the impending highway project and the supernatural intervention of Moses, Moses: A Schtick in Time sheds light on the neighborhood’s struggles, triumphs, and the role of cultural preservation in maintaining a sense of identity.

The performance will take place at Burbank Temple Emanu El, located at 1302 N Glenoaks Blvd. Tickets are available for purchase through the temple, with all proceeds benefiting its programs and services. For more information, visit the Temple’s website [https://www.btee.org/form/btee-concert.html] or call (818) 555-1234.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience a piece of Los Angeles history told through the universal language of music and storytelling!