Mother of Glenoaks Fatal Car Crash Victim Files Lawsuit

Nichole Richardson, the mother of Jaiden Johnson, has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court for damages in the accident that claimed her 20-year-old son, along with Cerain Baker, 21, and Natalee Moghaddam, age 20. Shana Rohani, who was driving the car, was also seriously injured and taken to a trauma center by paramedics.

Around 11:50 pm on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, police say that two vehicles, a black Mercedes Benz and a gray Kia, were traveling northbound on Glenoaks at what police say was a high rate of speed for several blocks, and they believe appeared to be street racing.

According to a release by Burbank police, a Volkswagen traveling southbound on Glenoaks appeared to make a left-hand turn onto Andover from Glenoaks when it was struck by the Kia.

In court papers filed on Monday, August 15, 2022, Richardson has filed suit against the County of Los Angeles, the City of Burbank as well as the driver of the Mercedes, Hamlet Aghajany, and the vehicle’s owner, Gagik Melkonian. Also named is the minor who was driving the Kia as well as Arsen Aghajayan, the registered owner of the Kia.

Also named in the suit was the driver of the Volkswagen, Rohani, and the vehicle’s registered owner, Maryam Darakhshidarmian.

The suit claims that the City of Burbank was aware of a “plethora” of illegal races, which Glenoaks was known for as well as “numerous busy streets, throughout the City, and throughout the County.” It also claims the City had not done anything to deter or prevent illegal street racing.

A non-jury trial has been scheduled for February 13, 2024.