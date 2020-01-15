Motorcycle Accidents On The Rise On Burbank Streets

The Burbank Police responded to another motorcycle-involved traffic accident on Tuesday evening, January 14, in the 2600 block of Olive Avenue. The motorcycle rider was struck by a vehicle and suffered a broken leg in addition to other minor injuries and was transported to a local trauma center by Burbank Paramedics for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation by the Burbank Police Traffic Department.

On Sunday morning, January 12, Burbank Police responded to 1600 block of San Fernando Boulevard where a 20-year-old Burbank resident was fatally injured when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb.

Burbank Police respond and take reports on several dozen accidents weekly. Recently, an uptick in the number of accidents involving motorcycles and pedestrians. has been noted.