Mr. Burbank Too – Don Baldaseroni

The Heart of Burbank Car Culture

In order to understand Don Baldaseroni and why he is by all accounts the second Mr. Burbank we have to delve into one of Burbank’s iconic organizations.

The Road Kings were established in November of 1952 and consisted of 17, 17 – 18 year olds from the City of Burbank. Initially the meetings were held once a week with dues a whopping 25 cents each week.

In the early days, all of the cars that raced were daily driving cars, modified to serve a dual purpose.

By 1954, some of the members built ‘drag race only’ vehicles and from 1952 – 1965 the Road Kings competed in about every class that drag racing had to offer. During this period, the club grew to about 35 – 40 members.

Many of the Road Kings found themselves racing as Professional Drag Racers during those early years and beyond. “TV” Tom Ivo, Don Prudhomme, Roy Fjastad, Cedarquist Bros & Ryan, Don (The Beach Comber), Johnson, Bob (Freight Train) Muravez, Tom McCourry and Jim Miles to name the most famous.

Skip Torgerson introduced Don “The Snake” Prudhomme to the Road Kings and he shared the driving chores the club’s dragster. As is well known, he perfected his skills as a driver to become a Champion in Top Fuel Dragsters and Funny Cars. He only just recently retired from Drag Racing.

“TV” Tommy Ivo made his reputation as an actor, Hot Rodder and Drag racer. His T-Bucket was featured in many hot rod magazines and movies.

Bob Muravez wanted to be a drag racer but is father forbade it so he created an alter ego Floyd Lippencott Jr., it was Floyd who mastered the wheel of the infamous Freight Train twin Blown Chevy Top Gas Dragster and the twin engine Gas Dragster “Pulsator.” He set records and won countless events. In 1963, the Freight Train, driven by alias Floyd Lippencott Jr. won the Top Gas Eliminator class at the NHRA Winter nationals at Pomona, CA. In 2001, Bob returned to racing, driving a Nostalgia Top Fuel Dragster. At age 63, he scored 5 impressive wins during his first year back behind the wheel. He has also set a personal best of 6.17 seconds at over 230 MPH in the quarter mile.

Other well-known drag racers that helped cement the Road Kings legacy into the drag racing and hot rodding annals were: the Cedarquist Bros., Tom Jandt, Richard Johnson of Fiasco Engineering and more. The list keeps getting longer as current members continue to set the standards for racers and rodders everywhere.

From 1965 – 1985 the club went on an inactive status, only having occasional get togethers. Reorganized In 1985, Don joined the Road Kings in 1987 and became President from 1997 – 1998.

Don was born and raised in Burbank going to Burbank High where his experience in auto shop solidified his passion for cars. He started his career with Chevron U.S.A. in 1968 and worked his way up to manager taking intensive automotive training and finally purchasing his first Chevron station. He later acquired more stations and a service center, all in Burbank.

For Don it wasn’t just about restoring cars but about the comradery of people who share the interest. He was instrumental in establishing the car shows in the Bob’s Big Boy parking lot and the two shows they put on each year. The first taking place place in the spring at Johnny Carson Park and which is open to everyone and the second that takes place in October at the Santa Anita Race Track. From the proceeds of the shows, the Road Kings have donated approximately $200,000 to local charities.

Don’s other passion is the Burbank Historical Society and Heritage Commission where he served as President, Chair and current Board Member. That is definitely another story.

Married for 58 years with two boys four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He sums up his experience with building cars much like that of his personal life.

“You make your car (life) your own and it gives you a feeling of accomplishment that you can share with all those you love and care about.”

Today, over 60 years later, The Road Kings of Burbank and Don Baldaseroni continue the Racing and Rodding traditions of the past.