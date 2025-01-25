Muir Girls Soccer Too Tough for Burbank

Nothing lasts forever and losing is no longer the norm for the Muir High girls’ soccer team.

Saturday afternoon host Burbank High was hoping to finish off the week on a positive note.



But that not to be as the visiting Mustangs, which until last season had not won a league match in over a decade, earned a 4-1 victory.



“They have a very good coach and he has those girls playing really well,” Burbank coach Dennis Leon said of Muir. “We’ve had to play three games in one week and the girls were pretty tired today. They came out a little flat.”



Muir(12-1-1 overall, 2-0 in league), which has four players on its squad that lost homes in the Eaton Canyon Fire, seemed to well organized throughout the match.



The Mustangs got on the board in the eighth minute when Lizeth Gonzalez fired a left-footed shot that deflected off of a Burbank defender, who was trying to clear it.



Burbank goalie Natalia Cortez made two fine saves early on the first half.



The first came in the 10th minute off a shot from Muir’s Daniela Olvera. She also had a fine save in the 14th minute on a shot from Muir’s Alexandria Bugarian.



Burbank’s best chance in the first half came from a shot by Jocelyn Morinaga in the 24th minute, but was saved by Muir’s Emily Goldorazena.



Muir took a 2-0 lead in the 27th minute as Briza Silva scored on a left-footed shot in the lower left corner.



Silva scored once again in the 35th minute as she made a nice turn in the goal box and placed the ball in the upper right corner.



Muir added a fourth goal in the 62nd minute as Shelby Gulley made a turn on the right side and put the ball in the upper right corner.



Burbank (5-5-2, 0-2 in league) hung tough and Morinaga got the Bulldogs on the board in the 64th minute, as she saw Goldorazena was slightly off her line and was able to fire a shot over her head from 41 yards out.



Morinaga had another shot on goal in the 39th minute, but was unable to beat Goldorazena.