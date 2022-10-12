Home Politics Elections 2022 Mullins Hosts Family Afternoon Pizza in the Park
Mullins Hosts Family Afternoon Pizza in the Park
Event will be held October 16 from 3 to 5 pm in George Izay Park. Meet and talk with city council candidate Zizette Mullins