Multicultural Arts Festival Brings Hours of Live Performances and Art to Community

The second annual Multicultural Arts Festival, hosted by Elevate Burbank, took place on Saturday, May 6th with a full day of local performers, an art show, community vendor booths, and food trucks.

The six hour event was held in the parking lot located at the corner of Buena Vista St. and Empire Ave. from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The stage housed performances ranging from a magician, to dancers, martial arts demonstrations, musical performances, theatre, a poet, and more.

Attendees danced and clapped along to the music creating a fun and welcoming experience for all. People were enthusiastic about the event and the mission of Elevate Burbank,” said Elevate Burbank President, Linda Bessin. “Lots of families were there, and their fur babies too.”

Guitar Ninjas. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

This is Elevate Burbank’s second annual event, except this time the festival was moved from August to May to avoid the excessive heat. They also included the California Creative Arts group this year, who organized local artist booths form the community.

Music school, Guitar Ninjas, performed again this year and owner, Jason Land, was excited to see how the event has grown. “Linda’s vision has great passion behind it and it’s an honor to be able to share the stage with all of the performers and that vision to unite the arts of Burbank,” said Land.

Land brought some of his school’s top graduates and last year’s Student of the Year to perform on the stage for the Multicultural Arts Festival. “Watching these kids transform over the years and launch into professional musicians is nothing short of amazing. They genuinely love performing and it shows in their effort not only on stage but in the rehearsals and life,” added Land.

Alexis Rose. Photo by Ashley Erikson.

Senator Anthony Portantino also took the stage to present Elevate Burbank with a California State Senate Certificate of Recognition that Bessin accepted on behalf of the organization. Mayor Konstantine Anthony and some council members including Councilmember Zizette Mullins also came by to enjoy the festivities.

“Multicultural arts festivals celebrate diversity and provide an opportunity for different cultures to share their unique traditions, art, and music with others,” said Mullins. “These events promote understanding, appreciation, and respect for different cultures and foster a sense of unity within the community.”