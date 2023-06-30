My Little Home Thai Kitchen Amplifies Fresh Flavors, Friendly Vibe

My Little Home Thai Kitchen has been a Burbank staple for years. Recently, the tiny restaurant was renovated and the results are truly lovely. The outdoor patio is one of the best casual outdoor eating spaces in Burbank, even though located on a busy stretch of Hollywood Way in Magnolia Park.

We stopped by to check out My Little Home Thai Kitchen with someone who has never eaten Thai food before. TLDR: the food was a hit and the newbie enjoyed every bite.

On this general sampling of favorite Thai dishes, we started with Chicken Satay and vegetarian Egg Rolls. The Chicken Satay was thin and tender and served with a pickled cucumber and red onion relish along with a sweet peanut sauce. The Egg Rolls were served with a sweet, very mild chili sauce and had a perfect toast and crunch.

We then moved on to the Thom Kha soup. We chose chicken for the added protein and also ordered the soup without any chili; a small dish of red and green Thai chilies were served on the side. We also ordered some rice to add to the soup.

The result? An extremely delicious dish that we all enjoyed, with chilies and without. Those Thai chilies are hot, so be forewarned. We really appreciated the complex flavors in the soup, which was made with cremini mushrooms, coconut milk, lime juice, lemongrass and some mild spices.

We then tried the ubiquitous Pad Thai made with a combination of chicken, beef, shrimp and tofu. Not at all greasy, the dish had an excellent flavor. The mung beans and crushed peanuts, along with scallions, added some nice texture to My Little Home Thai Kitchen’s take on the popular dish.

Another of my typical dishes to try at a new Thai restaurant is the Yellow Curry. My Little Home Thai Kitchen’s version was very flavorful and the mild version of the dish didn’t set off any alarms for my dining companion. We ordered the dish with shrimp, which were plentiful and tender. The curry was a bit on the thin side, but honestly, that means less fat in the dish, so we’re not mad.

We then tried the Crispy Banana Roll for dessert. Banana and coconut are wrapped in an egg roll and deep fried, then served with a caramel drizzle and some fresh fruit. It was a sweet finale to a wonderful meal.

Our server, Natee, was excellent, very attentive and friendly. He explained very clearly the various dishes and their ingredients. Our dishes were paced nicely and served hot, right from the kitchen.

The only suggestions we would offer would be to add more ice to iced tea refills and include some additional larger serving utensils for those eating family style.

The bathroom was clean and cute and functional. There is street parking, which could mean crossing the street or parking a block away at a busy time. Food can also be ordered to go online.

My Little Home Thai Kitchen offers some regular seafood specials including Salmon Curry, Linguine Pa Nang Seafood, Pad Ped Swai Fish Fillet in red curry, and Fried Fish with Sweet Chili Sauce. The restaurant also offers lunch rice bowl specials of Ka Prao, Pepper Garlic, Broccoli, Mixed Vegetable, Pad Thai, Pad See Ew and Fried Rice.

We can’t wait to come back and try some of the specials and the Papaya Salad (Som Tum), fried rice and noodle dishes at My Little Home Thai Kitchen which earns a Tops In Town for terrific fresh food, friendly service, cleanliness and a charming outdoor patio.

Restaurant Info: My Little Home Thai Kitchen is located at 821 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505. (818) 559-2508. My Little Home Thai Kitchen is open Monday and Wednesday through Friday 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Closed Tuesday.



My Little Home Thai Kitchen receives: Tops In Town



