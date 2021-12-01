myBurbank announces 2021 Holiday Home Decorating Contest – Enter NOW!



MyBurbank News has announced its annual Holiday Home Decorations Contest! Three amazing prizes have been donated for this competition: a $50 gift card to The Palm Coffee Bar, a holiday gift basket from The Ugly Mug Coffee House, which contains a mug, some sweet treats and a $25 Ugly Mug gift card, and a $100 gift card to Finney’s Crafthouse & Kitchen!

Contest submissions will be accepted through emails (burbanklights@myburbank.com) or direct messages on Twitter or just use the hashtag #myBurbankLights starting today, December 1, through December 17 at 5 pm. Each submission must include the home address being entered. House must be located in the City of Burbank to be eligible.

Judging will take place on December 18 and 19 between 6 and 10 pm.

On December 20, three category winners will be announced; Best Overall Holiday Decorations, Most Unique Holiday Decorations, and Brightest in Burbank Holiday Decorations.

We will publish a list of all entries so you may go out and judge and enjoy for yourself.

Happy holidays and best of luck to all participants!