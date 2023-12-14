myBurbank Christmas Decorating Contest Applications Open

It’s that time of year again! The inflatable snowman comes down from the attic, the red and green lights are dusted off, and blinking snowflakes are hung above the doorway. Burbank is aglow with color and festivity as residents deck the outdoors with their best Christmas displays.

Our 2023 myBurbank Christmas Decorating Contest is underway and applications are now open for residents to enter their home for judging. There are five categories that our panel will look for when judging houses, and the five winners will receive a $50 gift card to Hill Street Cafe.

Hill Street Cafe is located at 3301 N Glenoaks Boulevard and offers a delicious assortment of breakfast, lunch and dinner items. “There’s something for everyone on our menu of home cookin’, from eggs Florentine to club sandwiches to our famous tri-tip pot roast. Whether you’re here for a business lunch, a weeknight dinner, or a family breakfast on the weekend, we can’t wait to serve you,” says their website.

To enter the contest, just email holidaylights@myburbank.com by midnight on December 20th with your house address. It’s that easy! Judging will take place over the nights of December 21 and 22, with results being posted on myBurbank on December 23. Happy decorating!