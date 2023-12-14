myBurbank Christmas Decorating Contest Applications Open

By
Ashley Erikson
-
0
178
2017 Holiday Decorating Contest Winner Tie for First Place 1505 N Valley Street. ( Photo by © Ross A. Benson)

It’s that time of year again! The inflatable snowman comes down from the attic, the red and green lights are dusted off, and blinking snowflakes are hung above the doorway. Burbank is aglow with color and festivity as residents deck the outdoors with their best Christmas displays.

New Chamber Website

Our 2023 myBurbank Christmas Decorating Contest is underway and applications are now open for residents to enter their home for judging. There are five categories that our panel will look for when judging houses, and the five winners will receive a $50 gift card to Hill Street Cafe.

Hill Street Cafe is located at 3301 N Glenoaks Boulevard and offers a delicious assortment of breakfast, lunch and dinner items. “There’s something for everyone on our menu of home cookin’, from eggs Florentine to club sandwiches to our famous tri-tip pot roast. Whether you’re here for a business lunch, a weeknight dinner, or a family breakfast on the weekend, we can’t wait to serve you,” says their website.

To enter the contest, just email holidaylights@myburbank.com by midnight on December 20th with your house address. It’s that easy! Judging will take place over the nights of December 21 and 22, with results being posted on myBurbank on December 23. Happy decorating!

Categories will include:

Chamber Guide
  • Best Overall Decorations
  • Best Use of Christmas Lights
  • Best Use of Inflatables
  • Most Creative House
  • Best Classic Holiday House
    Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
    Previous articleBurbank Crime Report – December 13 Edition
    Ashley Erikson
    Ashley Erikson is a Burbank resident, mother of two boys and active member in her neighborhood and community. She holds PTA roles at both elementary and junior high levels, is admin to Burbank mom groups on Facebook, and is the founder and past President of the Magnolia Park Merchants Association. Ashley is a graduate of Cal State Northridge receiving a Bachelors in English with an emphasis on writing.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR