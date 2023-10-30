myBurbank Says Goodbye to Long Time Reporter Devin Herenda

As they say, all good things must come to an end, and this is only half true in this situation, as myBurbank reporter Devin Herenda has accepted a job as a multimedia journalist where she will be shooting, writing, editing, and reporting content for KRCR, a station covering news in the Northstate. The position is based out of Redding, California.

“I’m excited to be joining the KRCR team, expanding on my broadcasting skills, and contributing to their excellent news coverage,” said Herenda.

Herenda is originally out of the Sacramento area, moving to Burbank several years ago. She started with myBurbank in January of 2020. She broke a number of stories during the past three and a half years, including the selling of Pickwich and the resulting SB 35 implications that tied the City’s hands before the Council was even aware of the measure and what it meant.

She has written about many of the largest events in the City and started to branch out into different areas, such as video reporting and eventually producing her own news collections on myBurbank’s YouTube Channel.

She was also thankful of the opportunities myBurbankl gave her in her development, “I’m very thankful to myBurbank President and Executive Editor Craig Sherwood, as well as Chief Photographer Ross Benson and all of my colleagues for their ongoing support and inspiring passion for covering local news.

I also extend my gratitude to the entire Burbank community that has continued to show me generosity and good will, including the Burbank Road Kings, the Burbank Police and Fire Departments, the city of Burbank staff members, and many more.”

In fact, it was her push to keep expanding the myBurbank media universe that led us to start our podcast division, myBurbank Talks, in March of 2023 and to date, has already produced over 75 podcasts, including Herenda’s popular “Local Legends”. The podcasts also expanded to a video format several months later, and now they are now all multi-media.

Like a proud parent pushing their child along to bigger and better things, we have the same pride as she continues her journey.

She also had some parting thoughts before her departure, “Throughout my years of reporting for myBurbank, I’ve not only gained valuable professional experiences, but I’ve also learned what a special place the city of Burbank is. It’s full of talent and innovation while maintaining a small-town ambiance that is truly one of a kind.

My memories with myBurbank are ones I will always cherish, due in large part to the wonderful people I’ve encountered along the way.

I wish everyone all the best as I move on to this next career stage.”

And we all wish you the best and amazing success as you continue your climb up the ladder and expect to see you back in the Los Angeles area someday on one of our local television stations, if not nationally!