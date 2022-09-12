myBurbank Starts Election Coverage Today

Starting today, myBurbank begins election coverage for the Burbank City Clerk, Burbank City Council and Burbank Board of Education seats that will be up for election on November 8.

First, we will bring you some background on every candidate. Reporter Devin Herenda asked each candidate a series of background questions so you could get to know each candidate a little more.

Here is the schedule for the bios:

September 12 – 14; City Clerk candidate profiles

September 15, 16, 19 – 23; Board of Education candidate profiles

September 26 – 30; City Council candidate profiles

October 3; Profile on Krystle Palmer, who is running unopposed for City Treasurer

Our rounds of questions will follow that.

We will begin on October 4 when we ask City Treasurer Krystle Palmer a few questions about what she has planned for the next four years for the City’s finances in these uneasy financial times.

We will then be asking each City Clerk candidate three questions, with the answers published each day on October 5 – 7. That will be followed by five questions that will be asked of the Board of Education candidates, with the answers being published daily from October 10 -14.

Finally, we will ask the City Council candidates ten questions with an answer published each day on October 17 – 21 and October 25 – 28.

We hope this will give voters a chance to get to know the candidates as well as their views

One note, we have been unable in all of our attempts to contact Harutyun Ketikyan who is running for one of the Board of Education seats. Both the County Registrar-Recorder and the Burbank City Clerk’s office have no contact details. If you know this candidate, please have him contact us so we can include him in our coverage.