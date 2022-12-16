With the holidays around the corner we want to encourage our readers to think about shopping small this season and supporting the small businesses and mom and pop shops that make Burbank the community we love. Many of these businesses are brick and mortar stores or at home businesses all based out of Burbank.

If you are a small Burbank business and would like to feature a gift idea on this list, email aerikson@myburbank.com. We will be continuing to update this list up until December 23, 2022.

myBurbank’s Holiday Gift Guide 2022

Chunky Chenille Throws

These hand-knit chunky chenille lap throws from Spiritual Growth Ministires are the perfect gift to combat these chilly Burbank mornings. To put in an order for one of these throws email them at spiritualgrowthmin@gmail.com.

Chunky Chenille Throw from Spiritual Growth Ministries

Kit Kat Clocks

Visit Audrey k Boutique in Magnolia Park and pick up one of these iconic clocks that are still made from the original manufacturer since 1932. It’s a great gift idea for those that love antiques and vintage decor. You can shop Audrey k at 3414 W Magnolia Blvd. or visit her online at www.audreykboutique.com.

Kit Kat Clocks at Audrey K Boutique

The Colony Theatre’s Calvin Berger, a musical, Tickets

Support the arts in Burbank and give the gift of theatre for Christmas! “Calvin Berger” is a contemporary musical loosely based on the story of Cyrano de Bergerac, but…in high school. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third St in Downtown Burbank and tickets are sold at www.colonytheatre.org. Use code “BUR” to save $10 per ticket!

Calvin Berger, a musical, at The Colony Theatre

Tutu Skirts for Toddlers and Kids

These super fluffy and adjustable tutu skirts are a fun gift for toddlers and kids to play dress up, get fancy, or just dance around in. You can find these cute skirts on a Burbank local’s Etsy shop, Candienie, here!

Tutus from Candinie

The North Pole Times Newspaper

Whether you have an Elf on the Shelf at home or just want to create some Christmas magic at home, this digital download consists of 12 issues of original stories direct from the North Pole for kids (and adults). Read about Santa, Mrs. Claus, the elves and reindeer in the North Pole. Deliver one each morning! Order Here!

The North Pole Times Digital Download

Dish Towels for Any Occasion

Burbank resident Leila Casey makes fund and festive dish towels that can be customized for every holiday, season and occasion. To order a dish towel from Leila Casey Creations email Leilacaseycreations@yahoo.com .

Dish towels by Leila Casey Creations

Cheese & Charcuteries Boxes

Burbank Bites is a boutique shop based out of Burbank concentrating on intuitively curating custom cheese & charcuterie boards and grazing tables to enhance your day or special event. Order a charcuterie box as gift or to serve at your next holiday party at www.burbankbites.com.

Charcuterie Boards from Burbank Bites

3-IN-1 Sherpa Pillow Blanket Handwarmer

This 3-in-1 Pillow and throw blanket makes it convenient to use for any occasion indoors or outdoors. Whether you just want to lounge comfortably at home on your couch, camping outdoors, long driving in the car, traveling in the plane, watching the sunrise/sunset near the ocean or reading bedtime stories with your kids, this pillow/throw/blanket combo will be perfect to stay warm and comfortable to meet your needs. Shop it from Candinie on Etsy here.

3-in-1 Sherpa Pillow/Blanket

Photography Session

Whatever big moments are in your life, it is important to capture it on camera to keep those memories alive forever. Molly Evans Photography offers family, newborn, and maternity photography. Give a photo session as a gift or book a spot for your own family to get the perfect Christmas card photo. Contact Molly Evans on her site here!

Molly Evans Photography

Comfort Zone Skincare Products and Beauty Services

Hello Face is located inside Salon Republic and offers beauty services including brow tweezing, lip/chin/sideburn waxing, customized facials, and natural makeup. Purchase a gift certificate to the studio for a beauty service or give the gift of great skin by purchasing from Comfort Zone Skincare, the line they carry in store. Learn more about Hello Face here!

Hello Face Beauty Studio

Wireless Gel Bra

From Boringbra on Etsy these are the most comfortable, supportive, seamless, and wireless gel bras with a buttery smooth feeling made to form with your body.

Boringbra

Handmade Bath Bombs and Soaps

Bubbles and Things Soaps is a Burbank business that creates geeky and fun themed soaps and bath bombs. They are the perfect stocking stuff for kids and adults and will be loved as a stand alone gift too. They also offer custom soap creations and are always adding fun new designs to their shop. Shop at www.bubblesandthingssoaps.com .

Bubbles & Things Soaps

Run Out Groove Records Gift Cards and Box Sets by Your Favorite Artists

Don’t know what to get your favorite music fan? Run Out Groove Records, Burbank’s newest record store, has gift cards available and include a handsome gift envelope! We’ve also got a wide selection of box sets plus amazing first pressings by legendary rock and jazz artists that would make any music collector smile this gift giving season. Drop by the store at 3607 W Magnolia Blvd, Ste N, today!

Run Out Groove Records

Holiday Mystery Boxes

Celebrate the holidays with The Perky Nerd! This mystery box is great as a gift or even grab one for yourself. These personalized boxes are themed after your favorites from Captain Marvel to Wonder Woman. Every box comes with $50 worth of items at a $40 value plus a free TPN pin. Includes a variety of items from Comics to Funkos even some items only found at The Perky Nerd & all centered around the character you choose! The Perky Nerd is your go to for comic books, graphic novels, fan art prints, board games, enamel pins, funko pops and more. Visit them at 1606 W. Magnolia Blvd or www.theperkynerdstore.com.

Mystery Boxes at The Perky Nerd

Music Lessons

Guitar Ninjas, voted “Best in Burbank” for 2 consecutive years offers music lessons for both kids and adults! Their featured, “Level Up” program focuses on trackable progress and motivation for mastering the guitar, bass, drums, piano, ukulele and voice! Join them for a free trial lesson! Learn more at www.guitarninjas.com .

Guitar Ninjas

CBD Products

Your CBD Store is located in Magnolia Park at 3106 W Magnolia Blvd and carries CBD products for the mind, body, better sleep and even pets. Bundle any three items and receive 15% off. Their CBD bath soaks, bath bombs and dummies make a great adult stocking stuffer too! Find them here!

Your CBD Store



