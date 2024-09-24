National Coffee With a Cop Day Coming to IKEA Burbank October 2nd

The Burbank Police Department (BPD) is celebrating National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, October 2nd from 9:30-11:30AM at the Swedish Restaurant inside IKEA Burbank. The event aims to bring community members and the police department together to build relationships, one cup at a time.

Coffee with a Cop is an annual event started by the Hawthorne, CA Police Department in 2011, that has grown to over 15,000 events across 50 states and 40 countries. The event allows residents a chance to chat with local officers in a relaxed environment and have distraction-free conversations.

“This kind of environment creates opportunities for community members to get to know their officers and ask questions about the community they serve and law enforcement in general,” said Sergeant Stephen Turner, the Burbank Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

Coffee with a Cop 2024 will be held at the Swedish Restaurant in IKEA Burbank located at 600 S. Ikea Way from 9:30-11:30AM, and is open to the public to attend.