National Night Out 2020 Postponed Per Burbank Police

According to Burbank Police Department’s Facebook Page.

They have stated that each year, on the first Tuesday in August, the Burbank Police and Fire Departments have joined neighbors and community members for National Night Out. This annual event promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help make the City of Burbank a safer, more caring place to live and work.

National Night Out is normally celebrated with social festivities, block parties, cookouts, community gatherings, kids activities, interactive safety demonstrations, exhibits by emergency service personnel, and much more. As we all continue to navigate through uncertain times amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Burbank Police and Fire Departments have decided to postpone this year’s National Night Out event in the interest of public health and safety. In accordance with recommendations made by the official National Night Out organization, this year’s National Night Out event has been rescheduled for October 6, 2020, subject to change.

Although National Night Out has been postponed, the Burbank Police Department encourages the members of our community to communicate with one another using contemporary methods, like social media channels, and through neighborhood watch groups. By remaining vigilant and observant in our neighborhoods, we can all help to keep each other safe.