National Night Out Brings Record Number of Guests to Johnny Carson Park along with 9 Block Parties

This past Tuesday, the Burbank Police Department hosted National Night Out, attracting a record number of people to several events in Burbank.

The most significant event was held at Johnny Carson Park, where several community groups had booths set up, along with the Police Department showcasing a helicopter, Patrol Cars, motorcycles, a Command Post, a Bearcat, and the fan favorite of the night: a demonstration by the K-9 unit.

The Burbank Water & Power had several stations set up for visitors to visit. The events at the park ran from 5:00 to 8:30.

Burbank residents also had several block parties, with a couple having 40 to 50 guests. One such neighborhood group in the 1000 block of West Orange Grove has now been putting on a block party for 20 years.

Burbank’s new Police Chief, Rafael Quintero, was overwhelmed by the participation of all the residents he met that night.

The Burbank Fire Department also participated, with Engines and trucks attending several of the block parties.