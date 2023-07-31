National Night Out Events Happening Across Burbank on August 1st

Burbank Police and local neighborhoods will be celebrating National Night Out (NNO), a community-building campaign, on Tuesday, August 1st. National Night Out happens annually on the first Tuesday in August, where neighborhoods across the nation build relationships within the community and with law enforcement.

Thousands of communities and millions of people across all 50 states, military bases, and U.S. territories celebrate this event nationally by hosting block parties and neighborhood gatherings. The Burbank Police Department (BPD) will be holding their National Night Out event at Johnny Carson park, Tuesday, August 1st, from 5:30-7:30 PM.

“NNO is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come out and meet our officers,” said Burbank’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Stephen Turner. “Community members will have an opportunity to chat with our officers and learn about their various jobs and rolls. The community will get a more personal and in depth look into our department as well.” The event at Johnny Carson park will feature equipment from BPD on display, as well as local vendors, food, family fun activities, and giveaways.

Not only is the police department having a NNO gathering, but ten Burbank neighborhoods are hosting events in their community this year. The BPD held a block captain meeting on July 20th where residents could share their event plans and ask questions with their peers and the officers. Members of the BPD command staff will be visiting each of the ten block parties through the night to converse and meet community members.

National Night Out block captain meeting © (Ross A Benson)

For some communities, NNO has been a annual tradition that continues to grow in order to meet new neighbors. At one block party, Chili John’s will be there serving up hot dogs and the Burbank Road Kings will be coming to display some of their classic cars, as one of the board members lives in their neighborhood.

In another neighborhood, a group of five families turn their front lawns into a festival with food trucks, games, face paiting, balloon twisting, and crafts. Each year they have a theme and pair their games and activities accordingly. Past event themes have included a luau, circus, county fair, 50s, beach bonanza, and this year they’re traveling back 65 million years to bring dinos to their “Prehistoric Party.” They plan on having a dino fossil dig station, dino figure adoptions, triceratops ring toss, dino bowling, and much more.

Not only does the BPD come by to each block party with the command staff, but City Councilmembers make appearances, and the Burbank Fire Department also brings a fire engine to each site so neighbors and families can check out the rig, take pictures inside the truck, and meet members from the fire department.

“The NNO campaign creates a wonderful opportunity for our communities and law enforcement to come together in a unique and fun way,” added Turner. “The spirit of NNO is to promote stronger police and community relationships.” If you are interested in hosting your own block party next year, reach out to volunteer Jackie Light, from the BPD COPS Bureau at JLight@burbankca.gov to be added to the list.