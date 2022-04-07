New Chamber Member College Help Squad Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

College Help Squad celebrated joining the Burbank Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting and reception last week.

Students from Burbank High School’s National Academy Foundation, Burbank Chapter, and Burbank High School’s Interact Club were on-hand to receive $500 donations from College Help Squad.

(Photo by© Ross A Benson)

Co-founded by longtime Burbank resident Cynthia Wagner and expert college counselor, Karrie A. Sullivan, M.Ed., College Help Squad was built on the years of experience both have gained from helping students and their families successfully navigate the journey to college.

Their process with students is customized and holistic, based on a student’s particular needs and focuses, with the goals being to find a student’s best-fit college, helping them submit the best college applications possible, and helping the family afford the college the student chooses.

College Help Squad offers free initial consultations to all interested students and their parents and hosts free informational seminars regularly. To learn more about College Help Squad, sign-up for a seminar, or schedule a consultation, call or text 818.746.1212, or visit CollegeHelpSquad.com.