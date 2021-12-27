New Chamber Member EtkENa Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

EtKeNa’s mission is to provide at-risk youth unparalleled support and resources to help them overcome adversity, equip them with tools for healing and enable greatness in them which leads to success.

Our current outreach services include resource referrals along with customized coaching and mentoring. The primary goal is to foster confidence through career path guidance and empower our clients to make healthy choices that will positively impact their futures.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Our motto is Living healthy leads to success because we know that our choices determine our destination. Our new resource center is located at 401 N Buena Vista in Burbank.

Our executive director Carline Herisse’s vision for EtKeNa was born from her own experience as a youth of being raised and influenced towards healthy choices not only by her immediate family but also by mentors in her community.

Carline faced challenges as a youth when she traveled away from her home in order to receive a better secondary education. She could have turned down a different path at many points in her life but due to the encouragement and mentorship of caring adults, she gained a valuable understanding of the power of healthy choices and discipline in working towards her goals.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Today Carline seeks to empower and motivate the youth in our local community through the services that EtKeNa provides.