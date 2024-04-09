New Church to Host “Taylor Swift” Themed Event

[BURBANK, CA, April 8] — The Table, a new community for spiritual refugees, is hosting a Taylor Swift-themed gathering on April 21 at 5pm on the back patio of The New Deal, at 3501 Magnolia Blvd. The Table will use Taylor Swift’s music and her “Era’s Tour” legacy to connect music and art to community building and inclusion. There will also be snacks and friendship bracelet making available.

The Table, which opened in September 2023, is a small, progressive, open-and-affirming, LGBTQ+-led congregation founded on principles of anti-racism and social justice and deeply rooted in the conviction that faith and social action are deeply intertwined. The Table is a place for anyone who has experienced hurt or exclusion from traditional church environments but is still craving connection and spirituality. Monthly gatherings typically include music, a message, shared discussions, journaling, and are open and welcoming to people of all faiths, those who identify as spiritual, atheist, agnostic, or just curious.

“As a huge Swiftie, I’m thrilled for our Taylor Swift event where we plan to talk about Taylor’s message of inclusion, community, and joy,” says Madison McAleese, Associate Pastor at The Table. “I hope everyone who loves Taylor, or just music in general, will come for an evening of fun and laughter.”

“Music can be so connective, so spiritual,” says Reverend Julie Davis, Lead Pastor. “Especially the kind of mass singalongs that happened at the Eras Tour. We want to give people an opportunity to reflect on that experience and really internalize what it meant to them.”

The Table holds space for everyone to connect in holy communion with God, each other, and themselves, and provides healing for those who have been traditionally excluded from religious institutions.