New Dinner and a Show Partnership Between Urban Press Winery and The Colony Theatre Comes to Downtown Burbank

Downtown Burbank’s vibrant arts and dining scene is getting an exciting boost with a newly announced partnership between Urban Press Winery and The Colony Theatre. Starting August 31, locals and visitors alike can indulge in a special “Dinner and a Show” promotion for just $85 per person. The package promises a memorable night out, featuring a gourmet three-course meal at Urban Press Winery followed by a ticket to The Colony Theatre’s new musical, “The Civility of Albert Cashier.”

The collaboration aims to offer a full evening of culture, cuisine, and entertainment in the heart of Burbank. Urban Press Winery, renowned for its boutique selection of wines and upscale dining experience, has curated a menu that perfectly complements a night at the theater. Guests will enjoy a choice of a delicious starter, main course, and dessert. Menu options include yellow corn soup, beet salad, or arancini for starters; cacio e pepe, asparagus and mushroom risotto, salmon, or chicken for entrees; and panna cotta or cannoli for dessert.

Salmon, a featured menu item for the Dinner and a Show combo at Urban Press Winery.

Following dinner, attendees will head over to The Colony Theatre, just a short stroll around the corner, to catch the highly anticipated musical, “The Civility of Albert Cashier.” The show tells the compelling true story of Albert Cashier, who joined the Union Army as a soldier, fought over forty battles and retired a veteran to Saunemin, Illinois for decades until a lifelong secret was discovered. Causing an uproar in his small midwestern town, Albert was put on trial, with his life and pension threatened, forcing Albert and his old brothers-in-arms to once again come to each other’s aid and recount the acts of heroism they shared on the battlefield.

The $85 Dinner and a Show promotion is valid for the 8:00 PM shows on August 31, September 5, 6, 12, 14, 19, 20, and 21. It’s a perfect way to support local businesses and the arts while enjoying a night out in one of Los Angeles County’s most charming neighborhoods. Dinner arrival at Urban Press Winery is recommended between 5:30-6:15 PM, and doors open to the theatre at 7:30 PM.

“The Civility of Albert Cashier,” a new musical, at the Colony Theatre.

Tickets and more information can be found at the Colony Theatre website HERE. Guests must purchase both their dinner ticket(s) and theatre(s) on the same night for the promotion to be valid. Tax, gratuity, and online service charges are not included in the $85 price.

Whether you’re planning a romantic evening, a celebration with friends or family, or simply looking to enjoy the best of what Burbank has to offer, this dinner and show package is a deal you won’t want to miss.