New Era Kicks In for Burroughs Football

Bears hope to keep moving forward, despite losing a strong senior class to graduation.

Things will definitely be different on the Burroughs High football team this season. Not completely different, but the changes are definitely significant. In comes new coach Laron Johnson. Johnson spent the previous two seasons at La Puente High, where he turned the program around from 3-7 in the first year to 8-3 in the second.



The Bears did win their first Pacific League title since 2015 last season. But that team has lost 28 seniors to graduation.



“We are going to be young in a lot of key positions. But over time we should get better. We have a preseason schedule that is going to be pretty tough, but if we do it the right way, we should have a good season,” Johnson said. “They (players) are working hard and getting better day by day. We have a lot of things we need to fix because we’re not where we want to be yet. But we will get there and once we get there we will be okay. It is (going to be) us finding our identity of what we want to do and who we want to be.”



This season Burroughs will rely on senior Rocco Melillo, a 6-foot-2, 200 multi-talented athlete, who has played a number of positions and sports in recent years.



Melillo, who even started at quarterback at times last season, will change his role in an attempt to be involved on both sides of the field.



“He’ll be everywhere,” Johnson said.



At quarterback, Burroughs rely on either senior Mingus Allen (6-foot-3, 200), a transfer from Campbell Hall, which disbanded its program due to lack of players. Sophomore Brandon Chaparro (5-8, 165) will also be battling for the quarterback position.



In the backfield, junior Matteo Tarca (5-10, 170) figures to get the bulk of the carries.



Junior Giordan Lewis (6-0, 180), who has been a Burroughs basketball player, figures to be a key player at receiver and as a defensive back.



The offensive line is led by seniors Colin Jimenez (5-10, 217) and Sam Ventura (5-10, 250). Sophomores Cooper Beebe (6-1, 250) and Teddy Severse (6-3, 260) are two other linemen who should have long careers as Bears.



On the defensive side of the ball, junior Cedrick Velazquez (6-1, 170) and sophomore Jason White (6-2, 190) figure to be the key pass rushers.



Senior corner back Patrick Lima (5-11, 181) is expected to anchor the defensive secondary.



Burroughs has a roster of more than 50 players.



Senior Maximillian Batres (6-0, 185) will see time at linebacker and tight end.



Senior Julian Zubia (5-7, 155) is a running back/defensive back.



Juniors King Milhouse (6-1, 164), Brendan Smith (5-10, 164), Tyler Lorenc (5-11, 160), Jayden Valle (5-6, 145), Kevin Rodriguez (6-1, 150), Angel Del Real (5-10, 170) and sophomores Ryder Bowne (5-10, 160), Tony Sanchez (5-10, 140) and Mikhail Fox (5-8, 150) will provide depth at receiver and in the defensive secondary.



Sophomores Carson Shrode (5-6, 145), Sho Fujita (5-5, 140), Manuel Trujillo (5-9, 165) as well as juniors Andrew Huezo (5-8, 146), Robert Veliz (5-6, 155), and Donovan Ybarra (5-0, 145) will provide depth at running back.



The offensive line will get depth from seniors Claine Aranas (5-10, 210), Colin Jimenez (5-10, 215), Isaiah Silva (5-11, 215), Daniel Ortiz (6-0, 245), juniors Rizon Williamson (5-10, 260), Juan Carlos Barrera (5-10, 200), Joshua Orosco-Diaz (5-11, 252) and Hector Manjarrez (6-0, 240).



On the defensive line, Burroughs has depth with seniors Derek Marquez (5-10, 210), Peter Lingua (5-10, 215), Michael Ahmed (5-11, 230), William Colvin-Marvin (5-10, 215), Juan Lara (5-10, 170), juniors Drake Ishkhanian (5-10, 210), Matthew Ortega (6-0, 185), Dominic Saraceno (6-0, 240) and sophomores Luke Ryan (5-10, 210) and Matthew Westmoreland (5-9, 218).



At linebacker, Burroughs will get help from senior Andrew Remus Jr. (5-8, 165) and juniors Tripton Slothour (5-9, 170), Jayden Salinas (5-7, 165) and Nichoas Mejia (5-9, 153).



In the secondary, senior Braden Turner (5-7, 150), juniors Jamar St. Fleur (5-9, 155), Jaiden Steinmeyer-Zamora (5-9, 145) and sophomore Marcelo Remus (6-0, 150), will add to the depth.