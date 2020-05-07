New Monthly Column: Karen & Barry Real Estate News and Views

We are very happy to have the opportunity to share some of the news view and insights of the local Residential Real Estate market with the myBurbank.com Community.

The Question we are hearing most often today is are homes still selling? Are you still showing property? The answer is YES, most agents are STILL RESPONSIBLY showing property and selling houses. Below is a list of most frequently asked questions.

CAN I BUY A HOME?

Absolutely! Most of the real estate transaction can be done digitally for your safety and convenience.

HOW DO I LOOK AT HOMES?

Virtual showings and Virtual open houses! In-person showings are regulated by current state and local governmental mandates but in most cases can be shown following specific requirements.

CAN I SELL A HOME?

Yes! Real Estate has been deemed an essential service. Most transactions can be done digitally.

CAN I STILL GET A LOAN?

Yes! Lenders, like real estate agents, are considered essential services. The entire lending process is digital. With interest rates are near historic lows it is still a great time for buyers. Jumbo loans can still be a bit challenging but not impossible.

WHAT ABOUT CONTRACTS AND OFFERS?

Contracts are all signed digitally for both buyers and sellers.

WHAT ABOUT APPRAISALS AND INSPECTIONS?

Appraisals and inspections are still happening within social distancing guidelines.

WHAT ABOUT TITLE AND CLOSING?

Title professionals are busy providing title and digital closings!

If you have any additional questions, we are always happy to be of service. info@KarenandBarry.com