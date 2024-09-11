New Public Artwork to Unveil at McCambridge Recreation Center

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department (Department) invites the community to the unveiling of the recently completed, “A Community in Action,” mural at the McCambridge Recreation Center, located at 1515 North Glenoaks Boulevard on Monday, September 16, 2024, at 2 PM. This mural marks the 42nd City-owned public art installation and the 133rd artwork executed by the City’s Art in Public Places program.

The mural was funded by the City’s Art in Public Places Program, which supports the integration of art into public spaces throughout the City. This program requires new development projects to allocate a percentage of construction costs toward qualified on-site public art, or contribute towards the City’s Art in Public Places Fund in lieu of the on-site art.

Following a Call for Artists proposal, a Site-Specific Selection Committee, comprised of community members from the Art in Public Places Committee, Burbank Cultural Arts Commission, and the Parks and Recreation Board, selected local artist Ricardo Cerezo to commission the mural for the McCambridge Recreation Center’s gymnasium. Cerezo, a local artist with extensive experience, has beautified utility boxes in various cities across Los Angeles County, the Bay Area, and Burbank. His style blends vivid colors, intricate patterns, and abstract forms to create visually striking compositions that resonate with diverse audiences. Notably, Cerezo completed a large-scale mural project at the University of Panama.

This mural completed on May 10, 2024, features vibrant silhouettes capturing various activities at the McCambridge Recreation Center and, more broadly, across the Parks and Recreation Department. Each colorful silhouette represents the City’s diverse community, celebrating every group against the mural’s dynamic and lively backdrop, reflecting the many activities offered by the Department.

To learn more about the public artwork unveiling event, visit: www.BurbankCA.gov/APP.